Nursing student slapped female classmate 'for fun' in UP, 2 suspended

Moradabad, April 11 (IANS) Two nursing students of a private university in Uttar Pradesh's Moradabad have been suspended after a video showing a male nursing student slapping his female classmate went viral on social media.

In the purported video of the incident that happened at Teerthanker Mahaveer University (TMU), the boy can be seen getting up from his seat and slapping the female medico. In the video, the girl was seen defending herself, while another student intervened and tried to stop the youth from thrashing her.

Taking cognisance of the incident, the university has suspended the two students involved in the incident, said M.P. Singh, Teerthankar Mahavir University's spokesman.

The official further said that both the students have given in writing that they were just 'doing it for fun'.

Meanwhile, people have begun to tag the Moradabad police on social media, seeking necessary action in the matter.

Speaking on the episode, the police said that Pakbara police in-charge has been asked to investigate the incident. However, the Pakbara police station SHO said that the matter was not in his knowledge. "It might have been forwarded to the police chowki in the university," he added.

