Number of AIIMS rose to 22 under Modi govt but there is no room for laxity on health services: Nadda tells House

New Delhi, March 28 (IANS) Union Health Minister JP Nadda on Friday acknowledged certain ‘shortcomings’ in the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) institutes across the country but categorically stated that there will be no compromise on the quality of health services in the country’s most premier health institution.

Replying to SP MP Dharmendra Yadav’s charges of crumbling infrastructure of health centres including AIIMS, the Health Minister admitted that there were certain deficiencies and also cited some ‘valid’ reasons for it.

“During Jawaharlal Nehru regime, only 1 AIIMs was there. Atal Behari Vajpayee government inaugurated 6 more AIIMs and now under Modi government, the total number of AIIMs has gone upto to 22. This is a remarkable achievement. There have been some shortages due to sudden rise in health infrastructure but that will be addressed soon,” Nadda told the Lok Sabha.

The Health Minister, further asserted that there won’t be any compromise with the quality of health services provided at AIIMS centres across the country even if it is deluged by a rush of patients.

“There is no compromise on the quality of health care in AIIMS. AIIMS is a brand and that has to be maintained,” he stressed.

The Health Minister also elaborated on the regular ‘quality enhancement' programs undertaken at AIIMS to keep the medical faculty and staff abreast with latest technical developments and innovations. He informed that AIIMS staff are regularly trained under the National Training Mission while nurses and other support staff are also trained twice a year.

He further stated that more than 62 crore people of the country have been brought under the ambit of Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (AB-PMJAY), under which health insurance cover of Rs 5 lakh is provided to every family per year.

He further said that continuous efforts have been undertaken to review and reform the AB PM-JAY, so as to include newer diseases under the cover.

“Recently, we included bone-marrow transplant under the scheme,” said the RS MP.

