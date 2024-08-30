NSA Doval meets Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe in Colombo

Colombo, Aug 30 (IANS) National Security Advisor (NSA) Ajit Doval called on Sri Lankan President Ranil Wickremesinghe at the Presidential Secretariat in Colombo on Friday, holding discussions on the ongoing economic collaboration between the two neighbouring countries.

Sri Lanka's National Security Advisor Sagala Ratnayaka, who met NSA Doval on Thursday, also participated in the meeting.

Earlier in the day, NSA Doval met Lankan Prime Minister Dinesh Gunawardena at the latter's office, discussing with him the "immense potential" for both countries to further strengthen economic cooperation.

"The Prime Minister said the energy sector is one area and thanked India for supporting the large scale and small scale alternative energy projects. He said that the government has taken steps to amend the Ceylon Electricity Board regulations to facilitate private sector participation in electricity generation and distribution and Indian investments could be increased in solar and wind power projects," the Lankan PMO said in a statement after the meeting.

"Mr Doval said in the long run, Sri Lanka could generate more power than its domestic requirement and sell excess power to India and gain huge financial benefits. He pointed out that Bhutan is selling a large amount of hydro power generated electricity to India and it is the largest revenue of that country," it added.

Gunawardena highlighted that the island nation's Theravada economic policy is based on the economic practices in India 25 centuries ago during the times of Gauthama Buddha and it would be complementary for economic growth.

He also thanked India for providing training for Armed forces and the public servants to enhance their skills and efficiency.

The Indian delegation also included High Commissioner Santosh Jha, Additional Secretary Puneet Agrawal and many other senior officials.

NSA Doval is on a visit to Sri Lanka to attend the Colombo Security Conclave, the maritime security grouping of India, Sri Lanka and the Maldives.

The visit takes just a few weeks ahead of Lankan Presidential elections scheduled for September 21.

Formed in 2011, the Colombo Security Conclave's roadmap of activities was later expanded, with Mauritius joining as the fourth member and Bangladesh and Seychelles participating as observer countries.

The Conclave underlines regional cooperation and shared security objectives concerning all littoral nations in the Indian Ocean Region (IOR). It aims to make maritime security, marine pollution response and maritime search and rescue priorities for the region.

"Coordination amongst maritime neighbours holds the key for maritime safety and security in the IOR. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of Security and Growth for All in the Region (SAGAR) and 'Neighbourhood First' policy are the prime initiatives for IOR and bears testimony to India's policy priorities. A cooperative environment and collaborative mechanism in the maritime neighbourhood of IOR is essential to address the oceanic challenges, thereby ensuring maritime safety, security and protection of marine environment," states the Indian Defence Ministry.

