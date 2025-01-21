Telugu Community in Australia Celebrates Sankranti with Enthusiasm

The Telugu community in Australia came together to celebrate the Sankranti festival with immense joy and fervor. The vibrant event, organized by the Melbourne Telugu Association, took place on Sunday, bringing together members of the community to mark this traditional harvest festival.

The event was honored by the presence of several dignitaries, including Mahesh Kumar Goud, the President of the Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC), who graced the occasion as the chief guest. AP Jitender Reddy, the state government advisor, and S. Shivasenareddy, Chairman of the Sports Authority, also participated, making the event even more memorable.

In his speech, Mahesh Goud commended the Telugu community for preserving their rich culture and traditions, despite being far from their homeland. He highlighted that Telangana now has a government that truly represents the people and encouraged Telugu industrialists to consider investing in their home regions as a way to repay the debt to their motherland. Goud also called for a spirit of cooperation with the state government led by the Congress party, emphasizing the importance of collective effort for the development of Telangana.

The celebration of Sankranti, marked by traditional rituals, cultural performances, and community bonding, was a testament to the strong connection the Telugu people share with their roots, no matter where they reside.