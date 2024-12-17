12 Indian Nationals Die from Gas Leak at Gudauri Resort, Georgia

Twelve Indian nationals tragically lost their lives at a restaurant in the mountain resort town of Gudauri, Georgia. The incident, which has drawn widespread attention, is believed to have been caused by carbon monoxide poisoning, according to local media reports citing police sources.

Georgia’s Ministry of Internal Affairs revealed that the bodies of the victims were discovered in bedrooms on the second floor of the restaurant, where they were employed. Preliminary examinations by the authorities found no signs of physical injuries or evidence of foul play. Initial findings suggest that a power generator, located in a closed area near the sleeping quarters, may have been the source of the carbon monoxide. It is suspected that the generator was activated after a power outage on Friday night, leading to the fatal gas leak.

The Indian Embassy in Tbilisi expressed its condolences to the families of the deceased and assured them of full support. In an official statement, the mission confirmed that 12 Indian nationals had died and noted that it was in close contact with Georgian authorities to gather further information about the victims. The embassy pledged to provide all possible assistance to the affected families.

While the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Georgia stated that 11 of the deceased were foreign nationals and one was a Georgian citizen, the Indian Embassy’s report identified all the victims as Indian nationals. Efforts are ongoing to clarify the discrepancy.

The Georgian police have launched an investigation under Article 116 of the country’s Criminal Code, which pertains to charges of negligent manslaughter. Authorities have initiated a series of investigative procedures, including forensic examinations to determine the precise cause of death. Forensic experts and criminal investigators are actively working at the site, while individuals connected to the incident are being questioned as part of the inquiry.

This tragic incident has sparked grief and concern within the Indian community and beyond. Authorities in both India and Georgia are working together to provide clarity on the circumstances surrounding the incident, while support is being extended to the bereaved families.

Also read: Delhi’s Air Quality Hits Crisis Point: Are Schools Going Fully Online?