Nitish Kumar playfully bumps minister, journalist's heads together

Patna, Sep 19 (IANS) Amid politics of 'teeka' in Bihar, Chief Minister Nitish Kumar playfully bumped together the heads of minister Ashok Chaudhary and a journalist, both of whom were sporting the sacred mark on their foreheads.

The politics of 'teeka' rose in Bihar after RJD state President Jagadanand Singh recently claimed that the country became slave due to those who put 'teekas' on their forehead.

On Monday, Nitish Kumar, his deputy Tejashwi Yadav, Finance Minister Vijay Chaudhary, Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary and others were in an event to celebrate the birth anniversary of former Mauritius PM Shivsagar Ramgulam at his statue at Gandhi Maidan, when the tika-sporting journalist posed a question to the CM.

Nitish Kumar, who promptly replied, also said that Ashok Chaudhary was also a big priest. He then put his hand on his neck and asked him to bump his head with that of the journalist.

Everyone was smiling when Nitish Kumar bumped together the heads of the minister and the journalist.

Sources have said that the act of Nitish Kumar is a symbolic signal of his stand on religion. He also want to give a message to the BJP that whatever its leaders create confusion, his stand is clear on caste and religions.

Ashok Chaudhary is a devout believer and regularly performs prayers and often visits temples. He recently went to Ujjain Mahakal temple.

