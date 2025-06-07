NIA files chargesheet against Maoist for Army jawan's targeted killing

Raipur, June 7 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a chargesheet against Maoist cadre Ashu Korsa in connection with the targeted killing of an Indian Army jawan, Motiram Achala, in Chhattisgarh.

The chargesheet, filed in the NIA special court in Jagdalpur, outlines Korsa's involvement in a larger conspiracy orchestrated by the banned CPI (Maoist) to eliminate Achala.

Achala, a soldier visiting his native village, was brutally shot dead on February 25, 2024, while attending a local fair in Useli village in the Amabeda area of Kanker district.

The attack, carried out in full public view, was intended to instil fear among locals and deter individuals associated with security forces.

The case was initially registered by local police but was transferred to the NIA on February 29, 2024, due to its national security implications.

Investigations revealed that Korsa was an active armed cadre of the Kuyemari Area Committee under the North Bastar Division of the CPI (Maoist).

Alongside another senior Maoist leader, he played a key role in identifying Achala and executing the attack.

The operation was part of a broader strategy by the insurgent group to assert dominance in the region and intimidate civilians.

Korsa was arrested by the NIA in December last year, marking a significant breakthrough in the case.

His involvement underscores the deep-rooted network of Maoist insurgency in Chhattisgarh, where armed cadres continue to challenge state authority through violent means.

The agency has invoked multiple sections of the Indian Penal Code, including murder and criminal conspiracy, along with provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

The investigation remains ongoing as authorities work to uncover additional conspirators and map the full extent of the Maoist network behind the attack.

The NIA's efforts reflect a broader push to dismantle insurgent operations and restore stability in the affected regions. Security forces continue to monitor developments closely, ensuring that those responsible for such acts of violence are brought to justice.

The case serves as a stark reminder of the persistent threat posed by extremist elements operating in India’s conflict-ridden areas.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.