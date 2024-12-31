NIA achieves historic ‘100 pc conviction rate’ in 2024, cracks major terrorism and criminal cases

New Delhi, Dec 31 (IANS) The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has delivered an impressive 100 per cent conviction rate for 2024, marking a year of significant accomplishments in its ongoing battle against terrorism, extremism, and organised crime. The agency's achievements were underpinned by its strong focus on Left Wing Extremism (LWE), North-East insurgency, and the growing nexus between terrorists and gangsters.

According to NIA’s year-end report, the agency registered 80 cases in 2024, making a total of 210 arrests across various criminal categories. The majority of these cases involved LWE (28 cases) and North-East insurgency (18 cases), with other key areas including Jammu & Kashmir jihadi activities, explosives, human trafficking, and the terror-gangster nexus.

In 2024, the NIA registered a diverse range of cases, including seven related to J&K jihadi activities, six involving explosive substances, and five focused on human trafficking. Four other jihadi cases, four linked to Khalistani terrorism, and two ISIS-related cases were also registered. The agency further addressed cases in gangsters, cyber terrorism, FICN (Fake Indian Currency Notes), and other categories.

The NIA’s performance in 2024 was underscored by 68 convictions across 25 cases and the charge sheeting of 408 accused individuals. The agency also attached 137 properties and assets worth Rs 19.57 crore, part of its sustained efforts to dismantle terrorist, gangster, and other criminal networks.

LWE cases accounted for the highest number of arrests, with 69 individuals detained in relation to 28 LWE cases. The NIA also focused on North-East insurgency, particularly operations targeting the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA-I). In a major crackdown, the NIA arrested several individuals linked to ULFA-I’s call for an Independence Day boycott and its alleged planting of IEDs across Assam.

One of the key highlights of 2024 was the agency’s successful action against the growing terrorist-gangster nexus. In total, 14 individuals were arrested in connection with Khalistani terrorism, and 13 arrests were made in gangster-related cases. The agency conducted 662 searches across all types of cases, a significant increase in its operations.

NIA's agility in solving high-profile cases was evident throughout the year. In the murder of VHP leader Vikas Prabhakar, the agency swiftly charge-sheeted six individuals, including the Pakistan-based Babbar Khalsa International (BKI) chief, Wadhawa Singh. NIA also made rapid progress in the extortion and firing case involving gangster Goldy Brar, charge-sheeting 10 individuals, including Brar himself.

Moreover, the successful extradition of Khalistani terrorist Tarsem Singh Sandhu from the UAE underscored the NIA’s global reach in tackling cross-border terrorism.

Arms seizures across the country formed another significant aspect of NIA’s operations. A major arms haul was reported from Jammu, where a Hizbul Mujahideen overground worker was found in possession of explosives and firearms.

Similar recoveries were made in cities like Jaipur, Patna, and Ranchi, highlighting the agency's relentless efforts to curb illegal arms trafficking, says the report.

Other major developments included the arrest of 11 ISIS jihadis, five individuals connected to J&K-based jihadist groups, and 24 others linked to various terror activities. The agency also cracked down on human trafficking networks, arresting key operatives involved in trafficking people from Myanmar to India.

In one of the year’s most high-profile cases, the NIA solved the Rameshwaram cafe blast case within months, securing five arrests and four charge sheets. This case was among several in which the NIA demonstrated its capacity to act swiftly, thanks to close coordination with intelligence agencies and state police forces.

The NIA also focused on capturing long-pending fugitives. Among the 27 absconding criminals arrested was Savad, who had been on the run for 13 years in connection with the Kerala professor hand-chopping case. Other notable arrests included those related to human trafficking and the murder of BJP leader Praveen Nettaru.

As part of its ongoing efforts to enhance national security, NIA conducted 11 training programmes for 1,678 state police officials in 2024. The agency also established two exclusive NIA courts in Jammu and Ranchi, marking a significant step towards strengthening its operational capabilities.

Similarly, the agency released a new handbook on the investigation of terrorism cases under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UA(P)A), standardising procedures for dealing with national security threats.

