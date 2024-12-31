Football: Uruguayan teenager Lavega secures move to Brazil's Fluminense

Rio de Janeiro (Brazil), Dec 31 (IANS) Local giants Fluminense have signed Uruguay under-23 forward Joaquin Lavega on a free transfer from River Plate Montevideo, the Brazilian Serie A club said on Monday. The 19-year-old agreed to a five-year deal after completing a medal at Fluminense's Carlos Castilho training complex in Rio de Janeiro.

"I'm very proud to be joining a team like Fluminense and I promise to give everything for this shirt," Lavega told the club's official website. "When I was told about the possibility of coming here, I didn't think twice."

Lavega, who can play as a second striker or left winger, scored 11 times in 35 appearances across all competitions for River Plate Montevideo in 2024. He joins midfielder Hercules, forward Paulo Baya, and defender Juan Freytes as other newcomers to Fluminense's squad for the 2025 season, reports Xinhua.

Meanwhile, Paraguay international midfielder Oscar Romero has parted ways with Botafogo, less than a month after the club secured the Copa Libertadores and Brazilian Serie A titles.

The 32-year-old made 27 appearances for the Rio de Janeiro club, scoring one goal and providing five assists, after his arrival on a season-long contract in March. "Oscar Romero wore our colours with determination and said goodbye with the Brazilian and Libertadores titles," read a statement on Botafogo's official website. "Classic in his style of commanding the midfield, the Paraguayan was decisive at important moments of the season and left his mark on both triumphs. Thank you and good luck on your journey, Oscar."

According to media reports, Paraguayan clubs Cerro Porteno, Olimpia, and Libertad have shown interest in signing the playmaker.

