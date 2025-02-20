Newly-appointed Bihar Cong in-charge addresses party workers; stresses on unity, hardwork

Patna, Feb 20 (IANS) Krishna Allavaru, the newly appointed Bihar Congress in-charge, addressed party workers for the first time here on Thursday after assuming his new role, stressing on the "victory mantra" aimed at revitalising the grand old party's presence in the eastern state.

Allavaru narrated his own journey, highlighting that no one in his family was in politics.

“I was appointed as in-charge of Punjab in 2015, and I wandered door to door and persevered despite challenges. This was meant to inspire party workers to stay dedicated and resilient, even in a tough political landscape. I worked at the grassroots level, contributing to Congress’ victory in the state elections,” Allavaru said.

"Later, I was sent to Gujarat, where I worked for 10 months. The Congress, however, missed forming the government by a small margin," he said.

Despite not being in power for decades, he assured workers that "the flag of Congress still flies high in Bihar".

"I want to tell the Congress workers that dedication and unity can help revive the party's influence in the state,” he said.

Allavaru has laid out a clear and aggressive roadmap for reviving the party in the state.

Addressing workers at Sadaqat Ashram, he stressed the importance of grassroots efforts, internal unity, and strategic fieldwork ahead of the 2025 Bihar Assembly elections.

Allavaru made it clear that only those who work hard on the ground would get organisational positions and election tickets.

He emphasised that Rahul Gandhi has also called for eliminating organisational weaknesses and strengthening the party from within.

"The party’s future will not be decided in Sadaqat Ashram (Bihar Congress HQ) but in the field. I urged workers to go to villages, panchayats, and wards instead of wasting time in Delhi or Patna,” Allavaru said.

He announced that he himself would tour Bihar extensively to mobilise party workers. He called for unity among Congress workers, stating that internal conflicts would not be tolerated.

"If any factionalism crosses the 'Laxman Rekha' (limits), those responsible will be removed from the party. No opposition party has the strength to defeat Congress. Only Congress can defeat Congress," he said.

He emphasised that winning in Bihar is a must and that no leader can win elections alone. It has to be a collective fight. He stressed that voters hold the real power, and the Congress must reach out to them directly.

The Congress in Bihar has been struggling to regain political ground, especially with regional parties like RJD and JD-U dominating the political landscape in the state.

