New Rajasthan BJP chief Madan Rathore to assume charge on August 3

Jaipur, July 31 (IANS) Rajasthan BJP convened a meeting on Wednesday under the leadership of state co-in-charge Vijaya Rahatkar to discuss the arrangements for the programme in which newly-appointed state BJP chief Madan Rathore will assume charge.

Rahatkar said that at 10 a.m. on August 3, Madan Rathore will assume charge as state BJP chief at a grand ceremony in the presence of Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma, Cabinet ministers, all the Union ministers from Rajasthan, along with party MPs, MLAs, and senior officials.

After taking charge, Rathore will address a special meeting of state officials, and district presidents, among others, he said.

Rahatkar also said that grand decorations will be put up in Jaipur for the ceremony, along with the illumination of the state BJP headquarters here.

A total of 2,000 BJP workers will welcome Madan Rathore with a bike rally from the Jaipur airport to the BJP office.

