New Delhi to host ISSF World Cup 2027 and Jr. World Championships 2028

Lonato del Garda (Italy), July 10 (IANS) The International Shooting Sports Federation (ISSF) has confirmed that New Delhi will host the combined shooting World Cup in 2027 and the combined 2028 Junior World Championships in 2028.

The ISSF said, "New Delhi will also host an ISSF World Cup leg for all three disciplines (rifle, pistol, and shotgun) next year, dates for which will be confirmed in due course."

The announcement came following the ISSF Executive Committee and Council meetings, which both took place on July 9 during the ISSF World Cup in Lonato del Garda.

Later this year, New Delhi will host the ISSF Junior World Cup from September 24 to October 2, the second Junior World Cup of the season, following the event held in Suhl, Germany, from May 19 to 27.

Karni Singh Shooting Range in New Delhi was also part of the 2024 calendar, hosting the season-ending ISSF World Cup Final event in October.

The executive council has confirmed that the cities of Daegu and Cairo will host the 2027 ISSF World Championships for Rifle/Pistol and Shotgun, respectively.

Daegu, a southern city situated in South Korea, will host the 2027 ISSF World Championship Rifle/Pistol. On the other hand, Cairo has been trusted to host the 2027 ISSF World Championship Shotgun.

The ISSF World Cup Final will also be held in Daegu in 2027.

It was also decided that Rome will host the 2026 ISSF World Cup Final, in addition to hosting a rifle/pistol leg of the 2027 ISSF World Cup season alongside Baku and Munich. Shotgun legs for the 2027 ISSF World Cup will take place in Acapulco, Lonato and Hangzhou.

The 2028 ISSF World Cup will head to Cairo, Guadalajara and Munich for rifle/pistol, while Lima, Lonato and Nicosia are to host shotgun events. Baku will host all three disciplines on their World Cup leg.

The 2027 ISSF Junior World Championships will take place in Sichuan for rifle/pistol and Larnaca for shotgun.

Suhl will once again return to the ISSF Junior World Cup calendar in 2027 and 2028. Buenos Aires will also be part of the schedule for 2028, as will Tangier for Shotgun.

Ruse, as is tradition, hosts the first ISSF event of the season at the ISSF Grand Prix Rifle/Pistol 10m. Fethiye in Turkey will be the host of the 2027 ISSF Grand Prix Shotgun.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.