New contract for Spain national team coach De la Fuente

Madrid, June 5 (IANS) The Spanish Football Federation (RFEF) have extended the contract of national team coach Luis de la Fuente and his coaching staff until the end of the 2026 World Cup.

The announcement is a confirmation of news advanced earlier in the year by RFEF President Pedro Rocha, reports Xinhua.

"The RFEF has communicated to the national coach (De la Fuente) that it has made effective the agreement to renew his contract, as announced in February, as well as the renewal of his coaching staff," informed the RFEF in an official statement.

Former Spain under-21 coach De la Fuente replaced Luis Enrique as national team coach after the 2022 World Cup finals and led Spain to the 2023 UEFA Nations League title, as well as qualifying Spain for the European Championships, which are due to kick off in Germany in 10 days.

