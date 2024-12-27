Netherlands plans to provide 6 billion euros in additional military aid to Ukraine

Kiev, Dec 27 (IANS) The Netherlands is planning to provide an additional 6 billion euros (some $6.24 billion) in military aid to Ukraine, Dutch Ambassador to Ukraine Alle Dorhout has said.

Over the past three years, the Netherlands has delivered 3.8 billion euros (about $3.96 billion) in defence support for Ukraine, including F-16 fighter jets, Patriot air defence systems, armoured vehicles and artillery, Dorhout said, Xinhua news agency reported quoting the Ukrinform news agency.

In addition to military aid, the Netherlands has provided Ukraine with humanitarian, reconstruction, and economic support, Dorhout said.

The ambassador emphasised that the energy sector is among the priorities for future assistance.

Earlier on October 6, the Netherlands provided 400 million euros (about $440 million) to help Ukraine develop drones, the Dutch Ministry of Defence announced.

The Netherlands and Ukraine "collaborated to develop advanced drones and accelerate the production of successful prototypes," the ministry said in a statement. "Nearly half of this production took place in the Netherlands."

Dutch Defense Minister Ruben Brekelmans made the announcement during a visit to the city of Charkov in northeastern Ukraine.

"We invested 400 million euros in an action plan for drones, which focused on various types of advanced drones designed for reconnaissance, defence, and attack missions," Brekelmans was quoted in the statement. "These drones were used primarily in the air, but also on land and at sea."

In addition to the drone development plan, Brekelmans said that the Netherlands had provided 3.76 billion euros in military support to Ukraine so far.

He also confirmed that the first units of the 24 promised Dutch F-16 fighter jets had been delivered to Ukraine.

Earlier on December 19, the United Kingdom announced an additional 225 million pounds ($283 million) of military support for Ukraine to upgrade its defence the following year.

The announcement was made during UK Defence Secretary John Healey's visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv.

The new support package included a 186-million-pound package of key military equipment through the International Fund for Ukraine and 39 million pounds to provide more than 1,000 counter-drone electronic warfare systems and for joint procurement of respirators and equipment to enhance the protective capabilities of Ukraine's Armed Forces, according to a statement on the British government website.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.