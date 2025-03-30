Nepal: Govt calls for action against former King, pro-monarchy protestors warn against it

Kathmandu, March 30 (IANS) Nepal's ruling party, the Nepali Congress, and opposition Communist Party of Nepal (Maoist Centre) demanded action against the former King Gyanendra Shah, holding him responsible for the violent protests that engulfed Nepal.

While the Rajendra Lingden-led Rastriya Prajatantra Party (RPP), which backed the demonstration, warned the government not to drag the former king into the controversy.

Two people died, and hundreds were injured in violent clashes between security personnel and pro-monarchy protesters. The protestors were calling for the restoration of the abolished monarchy in Nepal.

The Nepali Congress, the largest party in the House of Representatives, alleged that the former king orchestrated Friday's incident.

"Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak briefed us on what happened on Friday. We have concluded that several targeted attacks launched against media houses and public and private properties were intended to create anarchy," Nepal's leading daily, The Kathmandu Post, reported, quoting Prakash Sharan Mahat, the Congress spokesperson.

"Some are trying to set up a tyrannical political system. There were targeted attacks in which two people were killed. We hold the ex-king responsible for the way the rally was organised and the targeted attacks," he added.

Meanwhile, the CPN (Maoist Centre) took a more aggressive stand towards the former king.

"We should not spare him. Former King Gyanendra Shah no longer has the privilege of freedom. Nepali people are not ready to accept this. He is behind all the activities of pro-monarchy and pro-Hindu campaigners around the country," Maoist Centre chair Pushpa Kamal Dahal said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the RPP, whose two leaders were earlier arrested for being involved in the protest, also demanded a probe to ascertain what happened.

The RPP said that the government should take responsibility for what happened on Friday and dared the government to arrest the former king.

"We challenge the government to arrest the former king. We are very clear that we should not drag the king into controversy. We will show our strength if the government dares to arrest him," party chair Rajendra Lingden said, addressing reporters.

The party also threatened to take to the streets if their two arrested leaders -- senior vice president Rabindra Mishra and General Secretary Dhawal Sumsher Rana -- are not released within 24 hours.

On the other hand, claiming that the then-King Gyanendra Shah was the mastermind behind the violent protest, a social media campaign has been launched demanding his arrest.

Tension ran high in parts of Kathmandu after people tried to break through the security barricade during the protest. In response, security personnel fired tear gas canisters to disperse the protesters.

Later, the police opened fire to take the situation under control. Dozens of commercial buildings, media outlets and political party offices were vandalised and set on fire, Nepali news outlet Annapurna Express reported.

Home Minister Ramesh Lekhak on Saturday inspected different areas, including Tinkune and Koteshwor, where pro-monarchy supporters vandalised and torched various physical structures.

"In a democratic republic, there will be mutual competition. There are the government and opposition sides as per the people's mandate. But it should be countered by being united when anyone orchestrates anarchic activities against the system," he stated, condemning the incident.

