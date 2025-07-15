Nepal Federal Affairs Minister resigns after bribery allegations

Kathmandu, July 15 (IANS) Nepal's Federal Affairs and General Administration Minister Rajkumar Gupta has stepped down after an audio recording allegedly implicated him in a cash-for-postings deal, prompting calls for an investigation into the claims.

Under mounting pressure over a leaked audio clip that allegedly linked him to a Rs 7.8 million bribery scheme that involved political appointments and the transfer of a government official in Kaski district, Gupta put forward his resignation on Tuesday.

Gupta admitted in a Facebook post that he had fallen victim to the misuse of technology and had tendered his resignation to Prime Minister K P Sharma Oli.

“Sometimes, even poison one has never consumed can harm the person,” he wrote on his social media handle.

Nepal's leading daily Kathmandu post reported that Gupta has called for a fair investigation into the entire matter while pledging to continue serving his party and the public "with renewed dedication".

The newspaper reported that the minister, who arrived at the Prime Minister’s official residence in Baluwatar, was unable to submit his resignation directly as the top leader was busy in a meeting.

“The minister has submitted a letter here at the secretariat and just returned from here without meeting the Prime Minister as he is in the senate meeting of Kathmandu University,” Ramsharan Bajagain, an official at the Secretariat, was quoted as saying by the daily.

Another official at the secretariat noted that Gupta may have stepped down following Oli's directive issued on Monday as he was reportedly given 24 hours to submit his resignation.

The controversy regarding the leaked audio, which allegedly captured Gupta negotiating a ‘bribe’ for the transfer of a civil servant along with arranging a political appointment in Kaski has triggered a widespread political backlash. This issue was however not raised during the Cabinet meeting that Gupta attended despite the escalating calls for his dismissal.

It has also been reported that this particular scandal has resulted in the rising tensions within the ruling coalition.

As the coalition dynamics remain uncertain, followed by Gupta’s resignation, attention now has shifted to PM Oli’s decision to undertake a Cabinet reshuffle.

