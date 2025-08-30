Nehru Trophy boat race begins in Kerala's Alapuzzha

Alappuzha, Aug 30 (IANS) Alappuzha's famed Punnamada Lake, on Saturday, turned into a vast amphitheatre of colour, rhythm and excitement as the 71st edition of the Nehru Trophy Boat Race got underway.

From the break of dawn, the backwaters echoed with the chants of oarsmen as the traditional Iruttukutti heats set the tone for the day.

This year, 75 boats, including 21 majestic Chundan Vallams or snake boats, are in contention.

These slender marvels, stretching between 120 and 140 feet, carry about 120 oarsmen each.

The captain and his associates stand tall at the stern, beating rhythms and barking instructions that keep the rowers in perfect unison, turning the spectacle into a symphony of muscle and water.

The official inauguration was held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, presided over by Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas, with Zimbabwe's Deputy Minister Rajesh Kumar Indukant Modi leading a foreign delegation among the guests.

The race track itself measures 1.1 km, but the energy of the event stretches far beyond.

Every inch of the banks was filled, with crowds spilling into vantage points days in advance.

Tourists from across the globe thronged Alappuzha, their cameras capturing every paddle stroke, while premium seats at the finishing pavilion were sold out well ahead of time.

Though the event features several categories and even mass drills where all boats row together, the climax remains the snake boat finals, the ultimate test of endurance, teamwork and local pride.

The origins of this celebrated race date back to 1952, when the then Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru had visited Kerala.

As a fleet of boats escorted him from Kottayam to Alappuzha, an impromptu race broke out.

Mesmerised, Nehru famously leapt into the Nadubhagam Chundan, riding it to the jetty with abandon.

Back in Delhi, he donated a silver trophy -- a replica of a snake boat mounted on a wooden abacus, inscribed with his signature.

That iconic trophy continues to crown the victors of the snake boat race today.

Seven decades on, the Nehru Trophy Boat Race is more than a competition, it is Kerala's cultural heartbeat, where tradition, athleticism, and sheer festive joy surge together in waves of glory.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.