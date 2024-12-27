Neena Gupta attends a beautiful royal wedding in Udaipur

Mumbai, Dec 27 (IANS) Veteran actress Neena Gupta recently shared a glimpse of the beautiful wedding she attended in Udaipur.

On Friday, the ‘Last Color’ actress took to her Instagram story and posted a photo of herself sitting with her friends as they posed together for the cameras. Neena opted for a yellow-coloured outfit, which she paired with statement earrings and stylish sunglasses.

Sharing the image, Gupta wrote in the caption, "At a beautiful wedding in Udaipur."

Last month, she made headlines after giving a savage reply to trolls who objected to her wearing shorts. During her appearance on Kareena Kapoor Khan's chat show, Neena discussed the culture of entourages, her experiences with failed auditions, and the changes in content over the years.

When Kareena told her, "Bahut saare logon ne kaha Neena Gupta iss age mein shorts kyun pehenti hai (Many people asked why Neena Gupta wears shorts at her age)," Neena gave a savage reply, "Tumhare baap ke paise le ke toh nahi pehenti na (I'm not wearing them with your father's money, am I)."

On the professional front, the 65-year-old actress is gearing up for the release of her next project titled “Hindi Vindi." A few days ago, the ‘Badhaai Ho’ actress shared a teaser from her upcoming film Hindi Vindi and captioned it, “Get ready for the musical saga of the year! Hindi-Vindi hits Australian cinemas on Feb 27. Starring Mihir Ahuja, Guy Sebastian, and me. Directed by Ali Sayed. Music by Javed-Mohsin & Guy Sebastian. A 24Six Films production. Teaser out now. #hindivindi #teaserreveal.”

The film explores the challenges migrants face due to language barriers in a foreign country. Set in Australia, Hindi Vindi also marks the Bollywood debut of Australian music icon Guy Sebastian. The film is scheduled to premiere in theaters on February 27, 2025, through The Backlot Films.

Neena was last seen in Disney+ Hotstar's Malayalam series “1000 Babies.”

