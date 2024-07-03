Neelu Vaghela's husband helped perfect her Gujarati for regional show ‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re’

Mumbai, July 3 (IANS) Actress Neelu Vaghela, who plays the role of Narsinh Mehta’s grandmother in the upcoming regional television show ‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re’, shared that her husband helped her acclimate to the Gujarati language for the show.

Neelu hails from Jaipur, and although she previously understood Gujarati, this is her first time speaking it. Her husband stepped in to help her perfect her pronunciation and iron out any inaccuracies.

The actress said: “I am very excited to mark my debut in the Gujarati entertainment space with ‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re’. My husband was my biggest support, patiently helping me perfect my pronunciation. My co-stars also played a pivotal role in enhancing my skills, making the set feel like one big Gujarati family. We are all putting in our best efforts to ensure the show resonates well with the Gujarati audience, capturing the true essence and spirit of their culture.”

'Shyam Dhun Lagi Re' navigates through a heartfelt journey of Narsinh Mehta’s life from the lens of Lord Krishna. It also stars Krishna Bharadwaj, Paresh Bhatt, and Hitu Kanodia.

The show will feature original bhajans sung by the popular singer Parthiv Gohil, adding a musical essence to this spiritual show.

‘Shyam Dhun Lagi Re’ premieres on July 15 on Colors Gujarati.

