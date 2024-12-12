NDMC: No property tax hike in Rs 450 cr surplus Budget for 2025-26

New Delhi, Dec 12 (IANS) Popularising solar power, tablets for students, smart parking and mist spray kits on poles for clean air are NDMC’s new plans, said Chairman Keshav Chandra while presenting a Rs 463.40-crore surplus Budget for 2025-26 on Thursday, highlighting that there will be no hike in property tax rates.

The Chairman presented the Annual Budget 2025-26 with Financial Projections which said that total receipts of the Budget Estimates 2025-26 are Rs 5,770.60 crore against Rs 5,319.75 crore provided in Revised Estimate 2024-25. The total actual receipts in 2023-24 were Rs 5,005.05 crore.

NDMC is expecting to collect property tax of Rs 1,150 crore in Revised Estimates 2024-25 and Rs 1,290 crore in BE 2025-26.

The Chairman said that NDMC proposes not to enhance property tax rates for the year 2025-26. “NDMC needs to strengthen its revenue collection system so that long-term goals of expenditure on various civic amenities are achieved,” he said.

As part of our commitment to transparency, efficiency, and modern governance, he proposed transitioning to a 100 digital payment system in NDMC and Streamlined Digital Platforms by expanding NDMC’s existing digital payment channels, including NDMC’s mobile app, online portals, and QR code systems at counters.

“NDMC also proposes to develop a single source software to integrate various standalone software applications, this will enhance speedy delivery of services to its citizens,” he said.

The total revenue Receipts from the Electricity Distribution Strategic Business Unit (EDSBU) have been projected in RE 2024-25 at Rs 1,706.75 crore as against the actual Rs 1,533.22 crore in the year 2023-24. The projections for BE 2025-26 are at Rs 1,811.91 crore.

The actual receipts in 2023-24 for Licence Fee from Municipal Properties stood at Rs 905.41 crore. The Projections for RE 2024-25 are at Rs 825.16 crore and BE 2025-26 are at Rs 900.16 crore.

NDMC aims to achieve an efficient Parking Management System by upgrading the existing parking lots into Smart Parking by installing Intelligent Parking components and developing software etc. for a period of 10 years. The work will likely be started in the next FY 2025-26.

In collaboration with Delhi Police, a Safe City Project has been initiated for mutual sharing of the CCTV camera feeds. The work laying of the lease line is at the awarding stage and is likely to be completed in FY 2025-26. The dark spots are also being identified and additional lights are being installed for the safety and security of women and other residents/commuters of the NDMC area, he said.

NDMC will enhance Solar Energy adoption across municipal buildings and public spaces, aiming to reduce carbon footprints while promoting renewable energy & solar energy. It will reduce the power bills for the poor and middle class, he said.

NDMC budget also proposed the installation of mist spray on electrical poles, a night-cleaning programme, a target to become 100 per cent Renewable Energy Municipal Body, an Innovation Lab for Students, a Safe City Project, International Standard PTUs, Project Monitoring Cell, Jan Vishwas Scheme, Monthly Cultural Festivals and 6,181 tablets for students.

