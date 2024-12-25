NDA leaders meet in Delhi to strategise on governance and coordination

New Delhi, Dec 25 (IANS) Leaders of the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) met on Wednesday at the residence of BJP President J.P. Nadda to discuss political strategies and governance priorities, sources said.

During the meeting, Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed concerns about alleged constitutional violations and the perceived disrespect towards Dr B.R. Ambedkar, the architect of the Indian Constitution, by the Congress.

HM Shah claimed that Congress had initially remained silent during his speech in the Rajya Sabha but later edited and misrepresented his statements to create a political narrative, sources said further. He further alleged that a toolkit was used to amplify these claims maliciously.

The NDA leadership deliberated on countering such narratives and emphasised focusing on implementing government policies effectively, sources added.

Shah highlighted the importance of addressing issues constructively rather than getting entangled in controversies initiated by the opposition.

According to sources, discussions also touched upon historical grievances, with Shah talking about the imposition of the Emergency by the Congress government without obtaining the President's signature.

BJP chief Nadda and Amit Shah commended the coordination among NDA allies during the winter session of Parliament. Nadda described the discussions held on the commemoration of the Constitution as meaningful and stressed the need for continued alignment among NDA members.

The meeting also outlined strategies for improved coordination among the NDA partners. A plan was discussed where cabinet ministers and ministers of state would work closely with MPs to address their concerns and provide assistance.

It was decided that NDA leaders would meet regularly and issue unified statements on key issues to maintain collective focus.

Key attendees included TDP President and Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu, Union Ministers Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (TDP), Rajiv Ranjan Singh alias Lalan Singh (Janata Dal-United), Anupriya Patel (Apna Dal-S), H.D. Kumaraswamy (Janata Dal-Secular), and Jitan Ram Manjhi (Hindustani Awam Morcha). Other prominent participants included Rashtriya Lok Morcha President Upendra Kushwaha and Bharath Dharma Jana Sena President Thushar Vellappally.

The meeting reaffirmed the NDA’s commitment to governance and unity in the face of political challenges.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.