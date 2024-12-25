SGPC chief Dhami undergoes punishment, cleans shoes in Golden Temple

Amritsar, Dec 25 (IANS) Five Sikh high priests, headed by Akal Takht Jathedar Giani Raghbir Singh, on Wednesday pronounced religious punishment, also known as "tankhah" for Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee (SGPC) President Harjinder Singh Dhami for allegedly making offensive remarks against Bibi Jagir Kaur, a three-time chief of the gurdwara management body.

This voluntary punishment comes less than a month after Akali Dal leader Sukhbir Badal was held guilty of religious misconduct by the high priests. The former Punjab Deputy Chief Minister was ordered to clean utensils and shoes in gurdwaras, including the holiest of all Sikh shrines, Harmandar Sahib, popularly known as the Golden Temple in Amritsar, and complied.

Earlier in the day, SGPC chief Dhami appeared before the Akal Takht here and held a meeting with the Akal Takht Jathedar before appearing before the high priests, who asked him to wash dishes and clean shoes of the devotees for an hour each in the Golden Temple.

Soon after the religious punishment was pronounced, the SGPC chief, who accepted the directive, underwent the religious punishment in the Golden Temple.

Earlier Dhami had apologised for using foul language and submitted an apology letter to the Akal Takht.

Before the religious punishment, Punjab State Women Commission Chairperson Raj Lali Gill had issued a notice to the SGPC President for allegedly making offensive remarks. Gill had stated that the commission took suo-motu cognisance of an audio recording circulating on social media, in which Dhami purportedly used offensive and demeaning language during a telephonic conversation with a journalist.

"The remarks were not only personally defamatory but also disrespectful to women as a whole," she had said, emphasizing the seriousness of the issue.

The commission had underlined that Dhami, as the head of a revered institution like the SGPC, is expected to uphold the highest standards of respect and dignity.

"Such language is unbecoming of his office and sends a damaging message to society," she had added.

Dhami appeared in person and submitted a written explanation to the commission, which was yet to pronounce its decision.

Bibi Jagir Kaur had also appeared before the commission and demanded that Dhami should face legal action after admitting his mistake of using foul language. “He should not be allowed to go scot-free," she had said.

