Winter Holiday Destinations: Top Places to Visit

As the winter holidays are nearing, travellers are ready with the excitement of nailing their holiday plans. Inflight bookings must be made well in advance to avoid surcharges, and Google can suggest some fantastic places for you. However, where should you go? Here's a list of top Indian and foreign destinations perfect for a winter vacation. Here's a list of top winter destinations to celebrate Christmas and New Year:

Manali: Experience a white Christmas in this Himalayan town, with snow-covered mountains and frozen lakes. Try skiing, or snowboarding, or relaxing in a cosy cottage.

New York: Enjoy ice skating beneath the iconic Christmas tree at Rockefeller Center or take in the breathtaking views of the city from Central Park's Wollman Rink.

Goa: Party capital Goa comes alive during Christmas. Enjoy vibrant beaches, energetic pubs, and melodious carols echoing from churches.

Paris: The City of Light turns into a winter wonderland at Christmas. Walk up the Eiffel Tower, now an ice skating rink, and along the Champs-Élysées, aglow with glittering lights.

Shillong: This is the "Scotland of the East" - a winter wonderland with snow-covered landscapes and mercury levels plummeting to -2°C. Explore the rich Christian heritage by walking through ancient churches.

Darjeeling: This picturesque hill station offers a tranquil winter getaway. Watch the sunrise over the Himalayas, visit historic churches, and enjoy warm tea amidst the chill.

London: London's streets shine brighter during Christmas, with Southbank Centre, Leicester Square, and Covent Garden offering unforgettable shopping experiences. Don't miss Winter Wonderland at Hyde Park.

Tokyo: Winter in Tokyo is truly magical. Stroll around Roppongi Hills, Shibuya and Omotesando, and indulge in seasonal treats such as nabe and yokan. Visit Tokyo Midtown and Tokyo Skytree Town for winter fun.

Rome: Enjoy the festive cheer of the Eternal City, explore the Vatican City and indulge in yum Italian cuisine.

Sydney: Sydney-style Christmas, with the iconic landmarks of the Sydney Opera House and Harbour Bridge. Enjoy the city's beaches and its cultural events going on in full swing.

Dubai: Go through a luxurious winter season in Dubai with its skyscrapers, the world's best shopping malls, and the different festivities happening.

Kerala: Many experiences at one time - it is where the unique tranquil backwaters, picturesque hill stations, and vibrant cultural festivals await.

