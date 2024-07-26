What is Kargil Vijay Diwas? How is it celebrated?

Kargil Vijay Diwas, also known as Kargil Diwas, is celebrated on July 26 every year to remember the brave warriors of a significant victory war. This day honours the brave armed forces that sacrificed their lives defending the country's sovereignty against Pakistan in 1999.

Every year, July 26 is celebrated as Kargil Vijay Diwas, which falls on Friday in 2024. On this day, the Indian Army successfully reoccupied every point held by the Pakistani invasion, ending the Kargil conflict.

History of the Kargil War:

The Kargil is known as the Kargil Conflict, which lasted two months in a district in Jammu and Kashmir. The war took place when the Pakistani militants and soldiers invaded the Line of Control (LOC) and took control of the critical areas of India.

The Indian Armed Forces initiated 'Operation Vijay' as a reaction to the invasion of Pakistan militants and soldiers. They aimed to drive out the invaders and regain the captured areas. This war involved intense fighting and dangerous terrain where the Indian soldiers showed their bravery and courage. After the fierce battle, the Indian Army declared the withdrawal of the Pakistan invaders declaring victory. This day honours the soldiers' sacrifice for victory, which has seen 527 soldiers make the supreme sacrifice.

How is Kargil Vijay Diwas celebrated?

The Kargil Day is celebrated by paying respect to the brave soldiers at their memorials across the country. Senior military authorities, political figures, and relatives of the deceased troops attend the most prominent ceremony at the Kargil War Memorial in Dras, where they honour the martyrs.

Various cultural programs are held, with continuous patriotic songs and plays honouring the soldiers. Schools, colleges, and other educational institutes also have programs to raise students' awareness of brave soldiers on this day.