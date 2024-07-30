USCIS announces second lottery round for H-1B visa for FY 2025

The US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has announced a second round of random lottery selection for the highly coveted H-1B visas for FY 2025. This announcement could be good news for more professionals who are looking for opportunities in the United States.

In March, the USCIS had conducted an initial selection of applications for the H-1B visas for the fiscal year (FY) 2025 cap including for beneficiaries eligible for the advanced degree exemption. The initial filing period for those with selected registrations for FY 2025 was from April 1 through June 30, 2024.

The USCIS announced the second round of random lottery selection for the highly coveted H-1B visas “ to reach the FY 2025 regular cap numerical allocation.” It will announce when they complete this second process of selections and notifications. We will not be conducting a second selection for the advanced degree exemption (the master’s cap), as enough master’s cap registrations were already selected, it added.

