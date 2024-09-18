Trump's Immigration Policy: H-1B Spouses' Work Authorization Under Threat

The Trump administration's stance on H-1B spouses working in the US is causing concern. If Trump wins a second term, his administration may revoke work authorization for H-1B spouses or impose lengthy processing delays . This move could affect thousands of spouses waiting for employment-based green cards.

Background on H-1B Spouse Work Authorization

In 2015, the Obama administration introduced a rule allowing H-1B spouses to work in the US if they had an approved I-140 and an Employment Authorization Document (EAD) . However, in 2018, the Trump administration announced plans to eliminate this rule

Potential Impact

Removing work authorization for H-1B spouses could impact over 70,000 H-4 visa holders who currently have work permits . This change would not only affect the spouses but also H-1B visa holders, making it harder for them to maintain their status.

Current Situation

A lawsuit filed in June alleges that the Trump administration is intentionally delaying work permit applications for H-1B spouses . This slowdown has turned what was once a relatively quick process into a months-long wait.

What's Next?

If Trump wins re-election, his immigration team will have ample time to push through policies restricting H-1B spouse work authorization. This would be a significant blow to families relying on the income of both spouses.

