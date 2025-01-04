Tamil Nadu Rain alert till January 8

The Regional Meteorological Center has forecasted heavy rainfalls in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry till January 8, 2025. According to the weather forecast, changes in the wind speed of easterly winds will lead to heavy rainfall in one or two areas of the state. There is a high chance that the government to announce a holiday for schools in case of heavy rains.

At present, the southwest monsoon winds have not yet retreated from the region, and some areas are witnessing moderate to heavy rainfall. The weather department has also issued warnings of misty conditions in the mornings.

Chennai to Witness Overcast Skies and Misty Mornings

The capital city of Chennai would likely have overcast skies with misty mornings. The Regional Meteorological Centre predicted that the region may face conditions of mist in the mornings and this could even impact day-to-day activities in the area.

Winter Holidays in India

Meanwhile, winter vacations are being conducted in different states of India. In Punjab, the schools remain closed from January 8 to January 14, 2024, due to intense cold conditions prevailing in that state. While in Delhi, schools were already shut till the 6th of January 2024, now winter vacation there has been stretched till the 12th of January 2024.

