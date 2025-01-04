Delhi: Poll official denies Sanjay Singh's charge on voter name deletion

New Delhi, Jan 4 (IANS) The New Delhi District Election Officer (DEO) on Saturday dismissed as baseless the allegation made by AAP Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Singh claiming that the poll office did not provide details of people who had sought the cutting of names of bogus voters, including his wife.

In a post on X, Sunny Kumar Singh, New Delhi DEO, claimed that the summary of Form 7, which includes the names of both the objectors and objectees, is shared with all recognised political parties, including AAP, on a weekly basis through Form 10.

"Additionally, this information is uploaded on the official website of CEO Delhi for public access and transparency. Hence, the statement that objectors' names are not being shared is factually incorrect," said the DEO.

Sharing a copy of Form 10, the DEO said the process of deleting any names from the electoral roll is carried out strictly in accordance with the guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

The process starts with the filing of form 7 and in all such cases, a thorough field verification is conducted by the Booth Level Officers (BLOs), BLO supervisors, and other officers as per prescribed norms. Mere submitting a list for deletion doesn't start the deletion process, said the DEO.

Sharing details of the case related to Sanjay Singh's wife, Anita, the DEO said two separate Forms 7 applications were filed for the deletion of her name.

Upon field verification, the BLO found her residing at the given address, and both Form 7 applications were rejected.

Additionally, an FIR was lodged against the objectors for wrongful filing of Form 7.

In several other cases, Form 7 applications for deletion of names have been rejected after due process and field verification. Each application is scrutinised individually and rejected on merit if found invalid.

The allegation that the DEO, New Delhi, is deliberately deleting the names of genuine electors is entirely baseless and unsubstantiated, he said.

"All deletions are carried out in strict compliance with ECI norms to maintain the integrity and accuracy of the electoral roll. The District Election Office remains committed to upholding the principles of transparency, fairness, and accountability in the preparation and maintenance of the electoral rolls. Any attempt to mislead the public with baseless claims will be addressed firmly to protect the credibility of the election process as per the rules," he said.

On Friday, Sanjay Singh levelled serious allegations against the BJP, accusing it of deleting voters' names from the electoral rolls ahead of the upcoming Delhi Assembly elections.

He claimed that the BJP was attempting to manipulate the voters' list, targeting long-time residents and women whose votes were reportedly cancelled.

Speaking to IANS, Sanjay Singh allegedly provided evidence to support his accusations, stating, "I will give you this voters' list and I have also presented before you the list of women whose votes have been cancelled by the BJP.

"These women have lived here for 30-40 years, they got married, raised their children here, and now their votes are being cancelled. They are doing these things in the area where former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is contesting elections. So, this is a clear indication that the BJP has already lost the election and is resorting to electoral scams to secure a win."

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.