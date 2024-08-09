Sravana Masam: Gold and silver prices today in different cities

Sravana Masam is an auspicious month of the year, but it is also when gold prices skyrocket. With Sravana Masam starting on August 5, and now just four days in, gold prices have surged, surprising many buyers. Prices had dropped briefly after the Union Budget announcement but have now returned to their upward trend.

In the Telugu states, gold prices typically rise during Sravana Masam due to high demand. Women, in particular, are eager to purchase gold, as it symbolizes luck and prosperity. In cities like Hyderabad, Vijayawada, and Vishakapatnam, the price of 22K gold has increased by Rs 750, reaching Rs 64,250. The price of 24K gold has risen by Rs 820, bringing it to Rs 70,090. In Hyderabad, silver prices have also risen, now standing at Rs 88,000 per kg, with a Rs 1,500 increase.

Gold price in different cities:

City 22K gold 24K gold

Chennai Rs 64250 Rs 70090

Mumbai Rs 64250 RS 70090

Delhi Rs 64400 Rs 70240

Kolkata Rs 64250 Rs 70090

Bangalore Rs 64250 Rs 70090