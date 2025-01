School Holidays 2025: The Complete Month-Wise List for India

School holidays are a much-anticipated time for students and parents alike. They provide a break from the academic routine, offering opportunities for rest, travel, celebrations, and personal growth. Whether it’s planning vacations or celebrating festivals, knowing the school holiday calendar in advance can help families make the most of these days.

In India, school holidays are typically categorized as Gazetted Holidays (official nationwide holidays) and Restricted Holidays (regional or optional holidays). Here’s a detailed month-wise list of school holidays for 2025 to help families plan their year effectively.

School Holidays in 2025

January 2025

January 1 (Wednesday): New Year’s Day

January 6 (Monday): Guru Gobind Singh Jayanti

January 14 (Tuesday): Pongal / Makar Sankranti / Hazarat Ali’s Birthday

January 26 (Sunday): Republic Day

February 2025

February 2 (Sunday): Vasant Panchami

February 12 (Wednesday): Guru Ravidas Jayanti

February 19 (Wednesday): Shivaji Jayanti

February 26 (Wednesday): Maha Shivaratri

March 2025

March 13 (Thursday): Holika Dahana

March 14 (Friday): Holi / Dolyatra

March 28 (Friday): Jamat Ul-Vida (Tentative)

March 30 (Sunday): Chaitra Sukhladi / Ugadi / Gudi Padwa

March 31 (Monday): Eid-ul-Fitr (Tentative)

April 2025

April 6 (Sunday): Rama Navami

April 10 (Thursday): Mahavir Jayanti

April 18 (Friday): Good Friday

May 2025

May 12 (Monday): Buddha Purnima

June 2025

June 7 (Saturday): Eid ul-Adha (Tentative)

July 2025

July 6 (Sunday): Muharram (Tentative)

August 2025

August 9 (Saturday): Raksha Bandhan

August 15 (Friday): Independence Day / Janmashtami / Parsi New Year

August 16 (Saturday): Janmashtami

August 27 (Wednesday): Ganesh Chaturthi

September 2025

September 5 (Friday): Milad un-Nabi / Onam (Tentative)

September 29 (Monday): Maha Saptami

September 30 (Tuesday): Maha Ashtami

October 2025

October 1 (Wednesday): Maha Navami

October 2 (Thursday): Gandhi Jayanti / Dussehra

October 7 (Tuesday): Maharishi Valmiki Jayanti

October 10 (Friday): Karva Chauth

October 20 (Monday): Naraka Chaturdasi / Diwali

October 22 (Wednesday): Govardhan Puja

October 23 (Thursday): Bhai Duj

November 2025

November 5 (Wednesday): Guru Nanak Jayanti

November 24 (Monday): Guru Tegh Bahadur’s Martyrdom Day

December 2025

December 25 (Thursday): Christmas

Why Plan School Holidays in Advance?

Having a clear idea of the holiday calendar enables families to:

Organize vacations and travel plans.

Participate in cultural and festive celebrations.

Allocate time for hobbies, sports, and other personal growth activities.

Note:

Holidays may vary based on state and regional customs. It’s always advisable to check with your local school or educational board for the exact holiday schedule.