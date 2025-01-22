'Gullak' director Palash Vaswani shares insights about his new project 'Bada Naam Karenge'

Mumbai, Jan 22 (IANS) "Gullak" fame director Palash Vaswani will next be helming the series, "Bada Naam Karenge". Backed by Rajshri Productions, the show will mark their OTT debut. "Bada Naam Karenge" is slated to release on 7th February 2025.

When asked about the concept of "Bada Naam Karenge", the director said, "I was called by Sooraj sir after he saw my work in "Gullak". He shared the story of "Bada Naam Karenge" with me, and I was immediately drawn to its rootedness and authenticity. The story revolves around young individuals leaving their small towns to chase their ambitions in big cities, only to find themselves in love and torn between their old and new worlds. I was captivated by the narrative's exploration of love, family, and the struggle to balance tradition with modern aspirations."

Discussing the narrative and characters of the series, Palash Vaswani revealed, “Bada Naam Karenge is a heartwarming love story set against the backdrop of two families from different walks of life. The narrative follows two young individuals, one from a wealthy business family and the other from a family of teachers, who fall in love but are forced apart. As fate brings them back together, they must navigate the complexities of their families' expectations, cultural differences, and generational clashes."

He was further asked, "What was it like collaborating with Rajshri Productions". To this, he replied, "Collaborating with Rajshri Productions on "Bada Naam Karenge" was an incredible experience. As a director, I feel fortunate to have learned from the best, as Rajshri has consistently produced films that embody innocence, Indian culture, rootedness, and a deep connection with the audience. Working with Sooraj sir, a legendary filmmaker, was a dream come true. His expertise and guidance not only elevated the project but also helped me grow as a director. The production support was top-notch, and the scale of the show was a new challenge for me. The result is a magnum opus that blends entertainment, emotions, and progressive values."

"Bada Naam Karenge" enjoys a stellar cast with Ritik Ghanshani, Ayesha Kaduskar, Kanwaljeet Singh, Alka Amin, Rajesh Jais, Chitrali Lokesh, Deepika Amin, Jameel Khan, Rajesh Tailang, Anjana Sukhani, Sadhika Sayal, Gyanendra Tripathi, Priyamvada Kant, Omm Dubey, and Bhavesh Babani in significant roles.

