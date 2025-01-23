Rajnath Singh Announces 100 New Sainik Schools to Improve Quality of Education

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh announced that the Indian government will establish 100 new sainik schools across the country. This initiative is aimed at improving basic education and contributing to the overall development of India. Singh made the announcement during the 47th annual day celebrations of Vidyadhiraja Sainik School in Alappuzha, Kerala.

Singh explained that the decision to open new sainik schools is part of the government's efforts to expand educational opportunities, especially in remote areas and regions with diverse cultural backgrounds. Additionally, the Centre has also made a significant move by allowing girls to be admitted to sainik schools, breaking barriers for female students.

The Defence Minister highlighted that as India moves towards becoming more self-reliant in various sectors such as health, communication, industry, transport, and defence, there is a growing need for an educational revolution. He stressed the importance of the holistic development of children to ensure the future progress of the nation.

Singh further emphasized that sainik schools do not only focus on preparing students for the army. A "sainik" or soldier should not be viewed only in the context of war. Soldiers are known for qualities like discipline, goal focus, selflessness, self-control, and dedication. These qualities are also present in great leaders like Swami Vivekananda, Adi Shankaracharya, and Raja Ravi Varma, who fought their battles in the fields of social, cultural, political, and religious reforms.

In conclusion, Singh’s remarks underline the government’s commitment to expanding quality education and shaping the future leaders of India through sainik schools.