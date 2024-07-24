July 27 to August 2: One Week Holidays for Schools, Colleges

School Holidays for a Week in Uttarakhand

Holidays for schools, colleges and educational institutions in Uttarakhand's Haridwar. Uttarakhand government announced School Closures due to the popular Kanwar Yatra also known as Kawada Yatra, which is famously celebrated by devotees of Lord Shiva.

On Tuesday (July 23, 2024), Haridwar District Magistrate Dheeraj Singh provided this information. However, only schools, Anganwadi centres, and colleges along the Kanwar Yatra route will be closed from July 27 to August 2nd.

The District Magistrate mentioned that a significant number of devotees are expected to participate in this year’s Kanwar Yatra. Many Shiva devotees will come to Haridwar to collect Ganga water using various vehicles on the main roads. Due to the expected crowd along all Kanwar routes, this decision has been made. Notably, Uttarakhand is also witnessing substantial rainfall.

Heavy Rains in Andhra Pradesh and Telangana

The low-pressure area formed over the Bay of Bengal is still making its impact felt. Due to the relentless heavy rains, several states are experiencing severe disruption. The continuous downpour has led governments to close schools in some states. The situation in Telugu states is yet to be normal. The swollen Godavari river crossed dangerous levels and the second warning flood alert continues.

Compared to Telangana, Andhra Pradesh is experiencing more rainfall. It is getting heavy inflows from the upper catchment like Telangana, Maharashtra and Odisha.