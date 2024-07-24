Haryana to extend CCTV-based surveillance in 19 districts: Chief Secy

Chandigarh, July 24 (IANS) The Haryana government is taking a significant step to enhance road safety across the state by extending the CCTV-based City Surveillance System to all 19 remaining districts, Chief Secretary T.V.S.N. Prasad said on Wednesday.

Currently, the system is operational in Gurugram, Faridabad, and Karnal.

Presiding over the seventh meeting of the Fund Management Committee established under the Haryana Road Safety Fund Rules, 2018, Prasad said Rs 19 crore has been approved for the purchase of equipment, including cameras, servers, and software, as well as for installation and maintenance in the districts.

The government has also allocated funds for road safety initiatives. The Secondary Education Department will receive Rs 1.06 crore to promote road safety awareness among students through poster-making competitions and teacher training.

The Transport Department has been allotted Rs 30 lakh for the procurement of e-challan machines.

The Chief Secretary said District Road Safety Committees will be allocated Rs 11.46 crore to ensure effective implementation of road safety measures.

These funds will support various critical safety measures, including the installation of infrastructure such as signboards and cat-eyes, comprehensive awareness campaigns in schools and communities, and improvements to emergency response systems.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.