October 2024 Bank Holidays List, State-Wise Check Here!

Indian banks will be closed for 15 days in October due to national and regional holidays like Diwali, Saptami, and Dussehra. Sundays and second and fourth Saturdays are also off. Check the holiday list and plan your banking tasks to avoid last-minute hassles.

The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) releases an annual list of bank holidays covering festivals, regional events, national celebrations, and weekends. Stay informed, check the list, and mark your calendars to avoid banking hassles.

Bank Holidays October 2024 India

October 1: Holiday due to assembly elections in Jammu and Kashmir.

October 02: Mahatma Gandhi Jayanti/Mahalaya Amavasya

October 03: Shardiya Navratri and Maharaja Agrasen Jayanti.

October 06: Weekly holiday (Sunday).

October 10: Maha Saptami/Durga Puja/Dussehra

October 11: Dussehra (Mahashtami/Mahanavami)/Ayudha Pooja/Durga Puja (Dasain)/Durga Ashtami

October 12: Dasara/Dussehra (Mahanavami/Vijayadashami)/Durga Puja (Dasain) and the second Saturday.

October 13: Weekly holiday (Sunday).

October 14: Durga Puja (Dasain) and Dussehra in Gangtok.

October 16: Lakshmi Puja (Agartala, Kolkata).

October 17: Maharshi Valmiki Jayanti/Kati Bihu

October 20- Sunday

October 26: Accession Day (Jammu and Kashmir) and Fourth Saturday.

October 27: Weekly holiday (Sunday).

October 31: Diwali (Deepavali)/Kali Puja/Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel's Birthday/Naraka Chaturdashi

