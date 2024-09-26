Nayanthara Charges 5 Crore Remuneration for 50 Seconds Ad?

According to grapevine, actress Nayanthara has charged a staggering Rs 5 crores for appearing in a 50-second commercial. This amount is equivalent to what she earns for dedicating an entire month of call sheets for a film, making her possibly the only South Indian actress to command such a fee for such a short appearance.

Also read: Nayanthara's Timeless Charm

Reportedly, the company that paid Nayanthara this hefty sum is the DTH service provider Tata Sky, for which Nayanthara has been serving as the brand ambassador for South India for several months.

Also read: Harsha Sai Harassment Case: Victim Files New Complaint, Alleges Email Torment