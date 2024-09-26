Harsha Sai Harassment Case: Victim Files New Complaint, Alleges Email Torment

Victim Files Another Complaint Against Harsha Sai at Narsingi Police Station

YouTuber and social media influencer Harsha Sai is in big legal trouble. The victim, accompanied by her lawyer, has filed a fresh complaint at the Narsingi Police Station, accusing social media influencer Harsha Sai of harassment.

Allegations of Harassment

The victim reported that Harsha Sai has been continuously tormenting her, and further alleged that he has been sending her harassing emails. In her latest complaint, she detailed the mental anguish she has been facing due to his actions.

Legal Action Initiated

The victim, seeking justice, approached the police with her lawyer, requesting swift action against Harsha Sai for his alleged misconduct. The authorities are now investigating the case further.

This complaint adds to the growing list of grievances filed against Harsha Sai, raising concerns about his conduct and the impact it has had on his victims.

