Mrunal Thakur showcases her golden look in dim lighting

Mumbai, Sep 26 (IANS) Actress Mrunal Thakur has graced her fans with a stunning glimpse of her latest photoshoot, showcasing her elegance in a beautiful traditional Anarkali suit. The ensemble highlights her flair for fashion while celebrating her roots, effortlessly blending modernity with classic charm.

Taking to Instagram, Mrunal, who has 13.5 million followers, shared a series of enchanting photos showcasing her in a stunning Anarkali suit. With a focus on a natural makeup look that accentuated her thick eyebrows, she opted for soft waves in her hair, styled with a middle partition. The dim lighting beautifully complemented her traditional attire, while she accessorised with matching heavy jhumkas and a delicate ring.

Her post is simply captioned with a sparkle and dove emoji, adding a touch of whimsy to her captivating aesthetic.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Mrunal began her acting career in 2012 with the television show 'Mujhse Kuchh Kehti...Yeh Khamoshiyaan'. She has featured in shows like 'Arjun', 'Kumkum Bhagya'. She has also participated in 'Nach Baliye 7'.

Mrunal was also a part of the web series 'Made in Heaven 2'. She featured in the episode titled 'Beauty and the Beast' as Adhira Arya. The romantic drama that is streaming on Prime Video is produced by Excel Entertainment, and chronicles the lives of Tara and Karan, two wedding planners in Delhi.

The series stars Sobhita Dhulipala, Arjun Mathur, Jim Sarbh, Shashank Arora, Kalki Koechlin, Shivani Raghuvanshi and Mona Singh in the lead roles.

She has starred in movies like 'Love Sonia', 'Super 30', 'Batla House', 'Dhamaka', 'Sita Ramam', 'Pippa', and 'The Family Star'.

She last featured in a cameo appearance as Divya in the recently released Telugu science fiction film ‘Kalki 2898AD’. Directed by Nag Ashwin and produced by Vyjayanthi Movies, the film starred Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan, Deepika Padukone and Disha Patani.

Mrunal next has ‘Pooja Meri Jaan’, and ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ in the kitty. She also has 'Son of Sardaar 2', which stars Ajay Devgn in the lead.

