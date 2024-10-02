October 2: Lal Bahadur Shastri Birth Anniversary

Today is the birth anniversary of the third Prime Minister of India, Lal Bahadur Shastri, which comes on October 2, 2024, observing his 120th birth anniversary. This day is observed as Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, remembering the incomparable work he did for the nation. Shastri was born in Mughalsarai in Uttar Pradesh on the same day of the year 1904 and was a leader of the masses. He was straightforward, dedicated, and humble for our country, India, which became underlined permanently in the chronicle of this great country.

A Leader Emerges: History of Lal Bahadur Shastri

Importance of Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti

On Lal Bahadur Shastri Jayanti, the teachings of Shastri, including integrity, simplicity and patriotism, are commemorated. His leadership style, free from corruption, was a breath of fresh air and inspiration for the nation. His activities during the war gave indications of his loyalty to the Indian sovereignty and their protection at any cost. On his 120th birth anniversary, we remember his vision of an India that can be a polka dot – one filled with farmers and soldiers. Even today, following his passion, he serves as an excellent role model for successive generations, for undetermining leadership and commitment to the nation.

