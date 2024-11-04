November 2024: Holidays for schools, colleges on these days!
November 2024 is another month with holidays for Schools and colleges in all parts of India festering. Immediately after the Diwali festival falls on October 31, kids get to experience a bunch of significant religious holidays in the first week of November.
Major School Holidays during November 2024
November 7: Chhat Puja: Fasting and prayer for family's welfare, and worship of Sun God.
November 15: Guru Nanak Jayanti: Grand processions and community services at the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev Ji.
November 24: Karthik Purnima: Holy bathes in rivers, temples, and gurudwaras.
November 24: Sri Guru Teg Bahadur Ji Martyrdom Day - An ode to the ninth Guru of Sikhs, who risked everything for religious liberty.
While students enjoy holidays, November also marks a pre-exam season. Various term-end exams and huge entrance exams such as JEE are lined up. State-wise, many schools across the country will reopen by November 4, requiring students to be more alert-celebrating while simultaneously preparing their minds for the exam hall.
Also read: November 7 - 10: 4-Day Holidays for Banks in India