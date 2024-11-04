November 2024 Has Long Weekends, Plan Your Holidays!

With the festive season wrapping up, November 2024 promises to bring many celebrations and holidays. It looks like it's going to be a thrilling month indeed, with a long series of important festivals and extended weekends lined up.

November is the month with big festivals. Laxmi Puja, Chhath Puja on 7 November, and Guru Nanak Jayanti on 15 November mark the festival calendar. It's the time when the merriment and celebration of the festival join to provide a great scope for family meetings, cultural research, and rest.

For those eagerly waiting to take a break, the month of November offers a couple of long weekends that are awaiting you. There is the first long weekend, which falls on the 15th of November. Since Guru Nanak Jayanti falls on a Friday this year, you can take advantage of a three-day break by taking Saturday off. The second long weekend lets you take a break from November 7 to 10, when Chhath Puja falls on a Thursday; if you take Friday as your day off, this would give you a much-needed four-day break or a short trip.

It would be the best time to take short trips, such as relaxation, adventure, or even cultural exploration. Booking flights and accommodation well in advance is advisable to avoid the hassle of last-minute inflations.

Apart from Sundays, banks will remain closed for 13 days in November. These include second and fourth Saturdays, all Sundays, and eight more holidays under the Negotiable Instruments Act. Bank holidays vary from state to state based on regional festivals and celebrations.

Make the most of festivals and long weekends in November by pre-planning and making bookings. Mark it in calendars, finalize all itineraries, and get set for a month filled with enjoyment and rejuvenation. Let it be relaxation, exploring around, or some time out with loved ones-November 2024 shall surely go down as a thrilling, rejuvenating experience.

