November 19: International Men's Day 2024 - Quotes, wishes

Every year, November 19th is taken as an opportunity by the world to celebrate and appreciate the priceless contributions of men in our lives. International Men's Day is rather than a date on the calendar, an affectionate reminder of cherishing and exulting the men who provide strength, compassion, and support to our families, communities, and society.

These are men who stand boldly in our lives as fathers, brothers, husbands, boyfriends, friends, and sons, confident with integrity and strength. They are the unsung heroes who've always been there for us, providing unwavering support, guidance, and love. Their kindness, big hearts, courage, and unconditional love have shaped who we are today.

Wishes:

Happy International Men's Day, my best gentlemen. Thanks for being our pillar of hope and strength each day.

Happy International Men's Day! Thanks for being the brightest star in life.

You're a rock in our lives. Happy International Men's Day!

Wishing a very happy International Men's Day to the best brother, husband, father, friend, and son! You make our lives a thousand times better and brighter every day.

Happy International Men's Day to all fathers, brothers, sons, and friends - may this day be filled with happiness and love for your undivided attention, support, and love.

Happy International Men's Day to all the hardworking, kind, soft-hearted, and gentlemanly men out there.

Today we honour you, and your years of sacrifices, love, and hard work. You are a role model in our lives. Happy International Men's Day!

On International Men's Day, to the gentleman who stands tall with confidence, integrity, and strength!

Thank you for the best husband, father, brother, boyfriend, friend, and son we could ever hope for; today we celebrate you on International Men's Day.

Happy International Men's Day! Thank you for being our pillar of strength, an amazing, hardworking, and generous gentleman.

Happy International Men's Day! Today we are going to celebrate you and the years of hard work, dedication, and love.

Happy International Men's Day! We are so blessed to have you in our lives; you make our lives better every day.

Happy International Men's Day! To all the role models, leaders, and heroes who have given so much love and respect to us,

A thank you goes to these gentlemen who are always there for us. They always, have our back and never stop believing in us. Happy International Men's Day!

Your role and influence will forever be invaluable to us. Happy International Men's Day!

Happy International Men's Day to all fathers, brothers, friends, companions, and sons. You deserve the world, and we are always here for you just like you.

To all men out there, without you we are incomplete. Thank you for being our ultimate guide and supporter in our lives. Happy International Men's Day!

Quotes:

Try not to become a man of success, but rather try to become a man of value. – Albert Einstein

A man is but the product of his thoughts. What he thinks, he becomes. – Mahatma Gandhi

The real man smiles in trouble, gathers strength from distress, and grows brave by reflection. – Thomas Paine

To be a man is, precisely, to be responsible. – Antoine de Saint-Exupéry

A man’s worth is no greater than the worth of his ambitions. – Marcus Aurelius

A man is not measured by his ability to make money but by the love, respect, and dignity he brings to others."

"A man's strength is not in his muscles, but in his heart, soul, and actions."

"A great man is not considered for what he does for himself but for what he does for others."

"Men must be appreciated daily. With hard work, strength, and positive influence made to people around them."

"Behind every great man is a woman who believes in him, and front of him is the world that needs him. "

"Great men are not born; they are made through experience, challenges, and love."

