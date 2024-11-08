November 12, 13, and 15 Holiday : Holidays For Schools and colleges
Public Holidays in November 2024: Check List of Government Holidays
The month of November 2024 is filled with exciting holidays for everyone, from school children to bank employees. Following the Diwali and Chhath festivals, several special occasions will lead to public holidays in various parts of the country.
Government Holidays on November 12, 13, and 15 .
November 12: Igas Festival (Budhi Diwali)
Location: Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand
Reason: Igas festival, a folk festival celebrating Shri Ram's return to Ayodhya
Institutions closed: Schools, colleges, offices, and banks in Uttarakhand
November 13: South Assembly Elections
Location: Raipur
Reason: Polling day for South Assembly elections
Institutions closed: Private and government schools, banks (also closed on November 12 for polling centers)
November 15: Guru Nanak Dev's Birth Anniversary
Location: Punjab, Chandigarh, and other states
Reason: Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary, Kartik Purnima, and Guru Parv
Institutions closed: Schools, colleges, banks, and offices
Full List of Holidays in November 2024
November 12: Igas Festival (Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand)
November 13: South Assembly Elections (Raipur)
November 15: Guru Nanak Dev's Birth Anniversary (Punjab, Chandigarh, and other states)