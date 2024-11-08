November 12, 13, and 15 Holiday : Holidays For Schools and colleges

Public Holidays in November 2024: Check List of Government Holidays

The month of November 2024 is filled with exciting holidays for everyone, from school children to bank employees. Following the Diwali and Chhath festivals, several special occasions will lead to public holidays in various parts of the country.

Government Holidays on November 12, 13, and 15 .

November 12: Igas Festival (Budhi Diwali)

Location: Himachal Pradesh and Uttarakhand

Reason: Igas festival, a folk festival celebrating Shri Ram's return to Ayodhya

Institutions closed: Schools, colleges, offices, and banks in Uttarakhand

November 13: South Assembly Elections

Location: Raipur

Reason: Polling day for South Assembly elections

Institutions closed: Private and government schools, banks (also closed on November 12 for polling centers)

November 15: Guru Nanak Dev's Birth Anniversary

Location: Punjab, Chandigarh, and other states

Reason: Guru Nanak Dev's birth anniversary, Kartik Purnima, and Guru Parv

Institutions closed: Schools, colleges, banks, and offices

Full List of Holidays in November 2024

