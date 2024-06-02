NDA is a clear winner again, courtesy exit polls

The exit polls for Lok Sabha elections have predicted a major win for the ruling BJP-led NDA coalition. As the seven-phased elections ended, six major pollsters have announced that the NDA is heading for a landslide win in the general elections.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (73) is expected to score a hat-trick at the Centre when the poll results are declared on June 4, Tuesday. The exit polls have suggested that BJP could win even more seats than it did in the last election in 2019.

The predictions also indicate that the NDA bloc is set to overwhelm the ruling parties in Kerala, Maharashtra and Karnataka states. According to the six leading exit polls, NDA will miss the 400 seats mark.

The six exit polls that predict BJP-led NDA a clear majority are: Republic Bharat- P Marq (359), India News- D-Dyanamics (371), Republic Bharat- Matrize (353-368) Dainik Bhaskar (281-350), News Nation (342-378) and Jan Ki Baat (362-392).

Opposition BJP will bag 22 Lok Sabha seats in West Bengal, which is a significant growth in its 2019 tally. At least three exit polls have claimed that the BJP will emerge as the single-largest party in Bengal in terms of Lok Sabha seats.

The outcome of the exit polls doesn’t paint a rosy picture for the Congress-led INDI alliance (INDIA). The opposition alliance is projected to win more than 120 seats. The opposition bloc has dismissed the exit polls and labelled them as ‘prefixed’. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi termed the exit poll as “Modi media poll”.

It may be noted here that the BJP had stormed to power with 303 seats and the NDA bagged 352 seats in 2019 while the saffron party secured 282 seats in 2014 and the NDA won 336 seats in total. In the 543-member strong Lok Sabha, the magic figure is 272.

