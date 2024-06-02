YSRCP to Win AP for Sure: Aaraa Mastan

As the polling phases ended and the embargo on exit polls was lifted, various post-poll surveys flooded the media and social media. In Andhra Pradesh, many exit polls predicted a significant victory for the ruling YSRCP party, suggesting they would reclaim power for a successive second term.

Noted polling strategy organization Aaara Mastaan stated that YSRCP would win 94-104 seats in the state with a vote share of 49.41%. They predicted the alliance parties would secure 71-81 seats with a 47.51% vote share.

Shaik Mastan opined that other party contestants and independent candidates would secure a 3.04% vote share. He said YSRCP would form the government again with a 2% higher vote share and by winning 20-25 more seats than the TDP-JSP-BJP alliance. Mastan also predicted that the YSR Congress Party would win 13-15 of the 25 total Lok Sabha seats, with the alliance parties securing 10-12 seats.

In an interview with Mahaa News, when asked if his exit polls were 100% accurate, Mastan confidently replied, "100% it will be accurate. The ruling party will secure more seats than I predict, but there is no chance for them to secure fewer seats than what I have predicted. I always strategize exit polls by reducing seats for the majority party. So, I can ascertain for sure that the YSRCP will only secure more seats than my forecast but not less"

While dozens of exit polls with varying predictions were released, Aaraa Mastan conducted a ground-level poll survey on the polling day in Andhra Pradesh on May 13, making their exit poll credible and standing out from the rest.