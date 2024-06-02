Maverick Director K. Raghavendra Rao launches HONEYMOON EXPRESS - title song

Honeymoon Express, a Kalyani Malik musical, has already released three beautiful songs, which are trending on T-Series. Today, Maverick Director K. Raghavendra Rao has released the title song of Honeymoon Express, completing the movie’s full album of four songs.

K. Raghavendra Rao garu has invited writer/director Bala Rajasekharuni, and young composer & singer Spoorthi Jitender to his office in RK Cineplex, Banjara Hills.

Bala, being a faculty of film & theater from the US, Rao and he discussed about the kind film training offered in the US and India for the younger generations to come.

Later, Bala has shown the 4th lyrical video, the final song to complete the album of HONEYMOON EXPRESS to Sri Rao.

Veteran director, a romantic himself, enjoyed the youthful upbeat composition by Spoorthi Jitender, who has been offered to ‘guest compose’ the title song of the movie, by it’s Music Director Kalyani Malik.

Rao spoke about how he knew Bala from his frequent Los Angeles visits, and later as the Dean of Annapurna Studios film institute. He praised the fusion nature of the song in which Spoorthi has penned fun Spanish lines, experimenting with lyrics, with a blend of Telugu & Spanish poetry.

Honeymoon Express title song is co-written by Spoorthi Jithender & Kittu Vissapragada. Spoorthi, has around 100 songs and many of them being hits in Telugu, is also emerging as an international pop singer.

K. Raghavendra Rao blessed Honeymoon Express team for a successful run of the movie.