Kerala's Pathanamthitta District Gets Holiday on September 10, 2025

Pathanamthitta district in Kerala saw an unexpected midweek holiday, as the local administration declared Wednesday to be a holiday for schools, colleges, and government offices. The move was part of the district's festivities associated with traditional celebrations.

Holiday for Educational Institutions and Offices

September has become a holiday month in India with many holidays being celebrated for various religious and cultural events. Although students and workers of many places were already on vacation, residents of Pathanamthitta also got an unexpected holiday. Both government and private schools, professional colleges, and public offices were kept closed on Wednesday.

As opposed to the Telugu states, this local holiday was only in Kerala, more specifically Pathanamthitta, where the renowned Aranmula Uthrattathi boat race is taking place.

The Significance of the Holiday

Kerala is famous all over the world for its scenic beauty, temples, and culture, and among these the boat races are the prominent attractions. Uthrattathi boat race, which is being celebrated in grand style at Pathanamthitta, will be held on September 9 and 10 this year. For the purpose of peaceful and successful organization of the event and the involvement of the locals, district authorities announced September 9 (Tuesday) and September 10 (Wednesday) as public holidays.

District Collector S. Premakrishnan has confirmed that the holiday is applicable to all district government offices, anganwadis, schools, and professional colleges. But he made it clear that pre-scheduled exams would be conducted as scheduled without interruption.

Annual Celebration and Local Participation

Each year, the Aranmula Uthrattathi boat race draws a crowd of thousands, both from Kerala and the rest of the nation. In addition to the race, Pathanamthitta also organizes the Onam week closing procession, contributing to the festive mood of the area.

The District Collector also informed that, according to the Negotiable Instruments Act, government and semi-government offices, schools and colleges would all follow the announced holidays.

With the declaration, Pathanamthitta has formally announced two days of festive celebration, enabling people to actively participate in traditional boat races and cultural events.

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