January 18: Dense Fog Disrupts Delhi, 47 Trains Delayed, Visibility Plummets

A thick layer of fog shrouded parts of outer Delhi on Saturday morning, leading to significantly reduced visibility and disruptions in transportation. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) reported that the city experienced a minimum temperature of 10.2 degrees Celsius, which is 2.6 degrees above the seasonal average.

Weather Forecast and Temperature

The IMD has predicted a partly cloudy sky throughout the day, with the maximum temperature expected to reach around 18 degrees Celsius. The foggy conditions have led to a delay in 47 trains as of 6 am, as confirmed by the Indian Railways.

Air Quality Concerns

Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 247, placing it in the 'poor' category. For reference, the AQI categories are:

0-50: Good

51-100: Satisfactory

101-200: Moderate

201-300: Poor

301-400: Very Poor

401-500: Severe

Residents are advised to take necessary precautions, especially those with respiratory issues, as poor air quality can have adverse health effects.