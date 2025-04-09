Death toll from northeast Australian tropical disease outbreak rises to 26

Sydney, April 9 (IANS) The death toll from an outbreak of a tropical disease linked to heavy rainfall in Australia's northeast has increased to 26.

According to new data from the Department of Health in the state of Queensland, there have been 10 new cases of melioidosis, including one fatality, reported in the state in the last seven days.

It takes the total number of deaths from the soil-borne disease in Queensland to 26 amid an outbreak linked to heavy rainfall and severe flooding that hit the state's tropical northeast coast region in January and February.

Townsville, the largest city affected by the historic flooding in January and February, has already recorded its wettest year on record. As of April 5, the city had received 2,419.8 millimetres of rainfall since January 1, surpassing the previous record of 2,400 millimetres set in the year 2000.

Queensland Health has urged people in areas affected by the outbreak to avoid contact with soil or muddy water, to wear footwear and gloves for gardening or while working outdoors and to consider using a mask when using a high-pressure hose around soil, Xinhua news agency reported.

Melioidosis is a rare tropical disease caused by bacteria commonly found in soil and water in Southeast Asia and northern Australia. After heavy rainfall it becomes airborne.

Melioidosis has a wide range of signs and symptoms. You usually develop symptoms of melioidosis within 1 to 4 weeks after you've been exposed to it. Some cases have developed symptoms months or years after exposure. The disease can affect one body system or affect the entire body. Because of these factors, melioidosis is hard to diagnose and may be mistaken for other diseases.

Sometimes the illness is just in one area (localised), and it may look like an ulcer or skin sore. You might have a fever, swelling, and muscle aches.

Disclaimer: This story has not been edited by the Sakshi Post team and is auto-generated from syndicated feed.