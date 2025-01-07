January 14 Public Holiday in Uttar Pradesh for Makar Sankranti

The Uttar Pradesh government has declared a public holiday on January 14, 2025, to mark the occasion of Makar Sankranti and the birth anniversary of Mohammad Hazrat Ali. The declaration is a blessing for the people of UP who have been under extreme cold weather conditions.

Importance of Makar Sankranti and Mohammad Hazrat Ali's Birth Anniversary

Makar Sankranti is one of the most important festivals in Hinduism, which celebrates the Sun's journey into Capricorn. It marks the beginning of longer days and shorter nights. The festival has a lot of astronomical, agricultural, and social significance. On the other hand, Mohammad Hazrat Ali's birthday is a sacred day for Muslims as he was a great Islamic leader and the fourth Caliph.

Holiday Announcement for UP Residents

14 holidays fall on Saturdays and Sundays in 2025. This means that the government employees in UP will not get any additional holidays for festivals that fall on weekends. The announcement of a public holiday on January 14 has brought cheers to the residents, who can now look forward to a well-deserved break.

Hazrat Ali was the fourth Caliph and an icon of inspiration, loyalty, knowledge, and courage. His life has marked a permanent position in Islamic history.

Importance of Makar Sankranti

Makar Sankranti is the celebration of the Sun's journey into Capricorn, marking the beginning of longer days and shorter nights. The festival holds immense significance in Hinduism, symbolizing the arrival of new energy, light, and positivity.

Also read: New Visa Categories for International Students in India